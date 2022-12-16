84,919 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 352,453 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

