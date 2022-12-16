902,863 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 902,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,843,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 259,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.54.

