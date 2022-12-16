A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given New 27,700.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 28,900.00 to 27,700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Danske cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. AlphaValue cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22,336.67.

AMKBY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 192,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 65.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

