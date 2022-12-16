AAR (NYSE:AIR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. AAR has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $52.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $598,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $441,675.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,535,068.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $598,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,675.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,744,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

