AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) PT Raised to GBX 1,800

AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,530 ($18.77) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
AB Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABDDF remained flat at 33.00 on Friday. AB Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of 33.00 and a fifty-two week high of 33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 33.00.
AB Dynamics Company Profile
