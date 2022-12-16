AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) PT Raised to GBX 1,800

AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,530 ($18.77) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABDDF remained flat at 33.00 on Friday. AB Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of 33.00 and a fifty-two week high of 33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 33.00.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

