AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 6.2 %

OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $27.95. 3,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,265. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.52). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Several research firms have issued reports on ELUXY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

