AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16,120.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.