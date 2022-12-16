abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Down 2.5%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.40 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75.40 ($0.93). 652,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 678,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.30 ($0.95).

abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.14. The firm has a market cap of £310.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

abrdn European Logistics Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

