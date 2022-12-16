Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.5 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,449,478 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.