Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.05. Accolade shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 3,910 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Accolade Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $574.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 68,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

