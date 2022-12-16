Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Joseph Monahan Sells 5,000 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Monahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.59. 665,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,858. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.54. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

