Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
ACRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $11.52 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $20.70.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
