Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ACRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $11.52 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,389,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $42,368,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,384,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,802,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,389,500 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,384,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,802,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,856,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,207,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

