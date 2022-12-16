Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.99 and a 200 day moving average of $172.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.