Addenda Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 409,227 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 409,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after buying an additional 629,817 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after buying an additional 657,139 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,687,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after buying an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after buying an additional 3,775,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 121.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.