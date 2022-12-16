Addenda Capital Inc. Has $18.54 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,207 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises 0.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SJR opened at $26.66 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.