Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,226 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 76,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 119,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 143.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 67,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.10%.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

