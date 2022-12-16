Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 225,571 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1,082.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,571 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,732,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 172,747 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Zeno Research LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 382,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

TELUS Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TU opened at $19.75 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.