Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 398,448 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 268.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,448 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of BCE worth $31,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in BCE by 4.8% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in BCE by 2.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 144,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in BCE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 104,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in BCE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.
BCE Stock Down 1.3 %
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.81%.
BCE Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Further Reading
