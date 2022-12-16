Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 96,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

