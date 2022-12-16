Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 168,913 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,962,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,913 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 5.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $110,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.4 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.