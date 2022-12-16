Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 87,442 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,442 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 4.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Enbridge worth $89,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

