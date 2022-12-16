Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Cap of $44.91 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00007539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $44.91 million and approximately $633,537.66 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005478 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002428 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,221,818 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second."

