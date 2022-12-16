Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Merger Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 562,796 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 339,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the third quarter worth $2,460,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the third quarter worth $2,385,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners Price Performance

Shares of AMPI stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Advanced Merger Partners has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.19.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

