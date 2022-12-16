Advisory Resource Group Buys Shares of 62,049 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $46.51. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,404. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.