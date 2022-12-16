Advisory Resource Group Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $4,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 2.2 %

DHR stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average of $266.90. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

