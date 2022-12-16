Advisory Resource Group Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,735. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

