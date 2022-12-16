Advisory Resource Group Increases Stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Resource Group owned about 2.81% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKAG. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,511. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $49.41.

