Advisory Resource Group Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,524. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

