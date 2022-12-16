Advisory Resource Group Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after acquiring an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after acquiring an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after acquiring an additional 592,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,021,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $399.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

