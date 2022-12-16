Aergo Price Down 7.7% This Week (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Aergo has a total market cap of $43.77 million and $3.07 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

