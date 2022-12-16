Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affimed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth $1,604,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth $164,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Affimed by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 83.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 58.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

