Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Affimed Price Performance

AFMD opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

About Affimed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 8.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at $6,953,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Affimed by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,355,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 112,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,398,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 118.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,274,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 691,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading

