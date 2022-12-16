Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) SVP Albert Riggieri Sells 4,688 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 5.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

