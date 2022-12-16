ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($56.32) to €49.50 ($52.11) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ageas SA/NV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($38.95) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.81.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $44.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $1.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

