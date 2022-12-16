Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Air T has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Air T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

