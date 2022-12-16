Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 20,069 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 198% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,743 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,757,000 after purchasing an additional 375,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.59. 19,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,706. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

