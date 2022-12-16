Alesia J. Haas Sells 92,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COIN traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,738,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $281.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.74.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

