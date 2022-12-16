Algoma Central Co. (ALC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Central stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$14.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.02. The stock has a market cap of C$670.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

