Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

ALGT stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.82. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $195.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 671,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after acquiring an additional 75,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

