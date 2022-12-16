Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Up 33.4% in November

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,431,200 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 4,071,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54,312.0 days.
Allegro.eu Price Performance
Shares of ALEGF opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Allegro.eu has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.25.
Allegro.eu Company Profile
