Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Up 33.4% in November

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,431,200 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 4,071,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54,312.0 days.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

Shares of ALEGF opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Allegro.eu has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

