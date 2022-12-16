Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 902 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $276.89 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

