Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 51,233 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,215,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

