Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $186.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60.

