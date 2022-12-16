Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,640 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 465.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average is $162.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $261.35.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,991. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

