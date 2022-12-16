Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PPL by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

