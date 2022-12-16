Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ALLWF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Allied Minds has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

