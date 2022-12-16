Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

AMOT stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

