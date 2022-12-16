Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. 12,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,642. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

