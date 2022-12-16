Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Allison Transmission Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. 12,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,642. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,014,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.