Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ally Financial traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 78750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

