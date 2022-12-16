Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Hits $93.29 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $93.29 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.01506739 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012388 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025368 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00032278 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.96 or 0.01742613 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001283 BTC.
About Alpha Finance Lab
Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.
Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars.
